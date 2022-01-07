GateToken 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.36 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $472.84 million and $6.36 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00014655 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,142,037 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

