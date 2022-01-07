Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.24 million and $986,511.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.34 or 0.07622983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00073353 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,620,486 coins and its circulating supply is 339,831,981 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

