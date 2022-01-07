Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0159

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Argon has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $72,669.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00075474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.12 or 0.07541477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,914.40 or 0.99837171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007566 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,733 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

