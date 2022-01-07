Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 41.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,039,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,114.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$21.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.