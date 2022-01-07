Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 41.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,039,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,114.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$21.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $21.47.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
