Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,887 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.86 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

