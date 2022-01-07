Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

