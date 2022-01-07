Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coherent were worth $31,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coherent by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Coherent by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $265.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.63 and a 200-day moving average of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

