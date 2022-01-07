Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coherent were worth $31,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,751,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Coherent by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR opened at $265.22 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.