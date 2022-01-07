Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,887 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.86 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

