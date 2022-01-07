Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 19,592 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $30,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 240,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

