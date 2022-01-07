Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

HOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of HOWL opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $163,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

