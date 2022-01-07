Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,820 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.