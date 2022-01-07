Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.51.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

