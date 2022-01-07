IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV."

IRNT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

IRNT stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. IronNet has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

