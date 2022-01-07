Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 73.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -154.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

