Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Sell

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

HMN opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,048,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

