Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.51.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

