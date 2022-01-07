Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,831 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFIN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.