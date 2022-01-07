Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,831 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,351,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after acquiring an additional 994,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.29 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

