Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,820 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

