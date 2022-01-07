ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ZIM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 53,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

