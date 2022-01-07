Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $895.26 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.76% of Tyler Technologies worth $895,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.70. 895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.22.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

