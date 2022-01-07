Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives C$39.90 Average PT from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIF. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded up C$0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.72. 65,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.19. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$31.10 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

