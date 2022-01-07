Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,755,626 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 350.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $763,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,835. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.