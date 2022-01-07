Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 189,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

