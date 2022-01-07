Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.