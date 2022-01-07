Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lessened by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $112.24 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

