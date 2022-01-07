Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

