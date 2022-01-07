iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

