SyncFab Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.