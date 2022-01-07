Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Million

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post $7.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $13.40 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $289.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.35. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

