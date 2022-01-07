Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $34.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 6,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. uniQure has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $908.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.