Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in December

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,785,300 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 1,277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSBF remained flat at $$1.17 during midday trading on Friday. Geox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Geox Company Profile

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

