Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Grows By 41.1%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,516. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

