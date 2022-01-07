Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $55.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $363,926 over the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,920. The firm has a market cap of $763.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

