Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BSMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,093. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

