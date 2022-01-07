Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.28

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $764.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Camden National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

