Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.06. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.