MMOCoin Market Cap Tops $371,913.82 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $371,913.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

