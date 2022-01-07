Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 2.4%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 3,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 659,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.41 million. Analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

