DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Shares Up 15.9%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) shot up 15.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 118,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 160,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

