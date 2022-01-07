Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 199,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,757,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

