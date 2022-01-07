Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 777,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,543,088 shares.The stock last traded at $166.06 and had previously closed at $167.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

