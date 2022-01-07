Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.58

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 4901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

