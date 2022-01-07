Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 38.2% in December

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded down $4.93 on Friday, reaching $232.79. 6,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,530. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

