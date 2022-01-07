Atheios Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Atheios has a market cap of $19,438.56 and approximately $19.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,022,498 coins and its circulating supply is 46,447,609 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

