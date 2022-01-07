Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 679,773 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.64.
TKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
