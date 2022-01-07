Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 679,773 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.64.

TKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

