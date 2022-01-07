Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 5.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 2,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
