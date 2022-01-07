Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 5.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 2,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.