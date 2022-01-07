Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 4%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 19,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,428,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

