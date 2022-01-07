Public Mint Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $180,090.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00038032 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,105,420 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.